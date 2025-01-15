Three women shifted from Midnapore Medical College and Hospital still critical: SSKM

The condition of the three women who developed complications in their postpartum phase at the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital and were brought to SSKM Hospital on Sunday were still “critical”, a senior official at the city hospital said on Tuesday.

The condition of Mampi Singh, 23, Nasrin Khatun, 19, and Minara Bibi, 31, has hardly improved, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They are being continuously monitored. A nine-member medical board has been formed to monitor their health. The board will again meet on Wednesday,” he said.

“We are monitoring their urine output, blood pressure and blood sugar, among other parameters.”

Mampi and Nasrin are on ventilator support. The condition of Minara Bibi, 31, the third woman, is relatively better. She is not on ventilation but on oxygen support.

Mampi, Nasrin and Minara were among the five women who fell ill after a C-section at the Midnapore hospital on Wednesday night.

One of them, Mamoni Ruidas, 30, from Garbeta in West Midnapore, died after giving birth to a boy. The fifth woman’s health was better and she was not shifted to SSKM.

The SSKM official said Minara was conscious but Mampi and Nasrin were “drowsy”.

“Their lungs are not functioning normally. The kidney function is also not normal, which is why they are requiring dialysis,” the official said.

“All of them have severe infection. We are expecting a primary report of the blood culture on Wednesday or Thursday.”

The state government had formed a 13-member inquiry committee following

the death of Mamoni Ruidas and the illness of the other four women.

Sources in the state health department said all the women gave birth on Wednesday or early on Thursday.

A preliminary report by the committee identified “serious negligence” and violation of the standard operating procedure by doctors as the “prima facie cause” for the death of Mamoni and the illness of the other four women after giving birth at the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital.

“Prima facie, there is serious negligence on the part of the (doctors’) unit that was on duty. What happens is that this is done by senior doctors. Here it was handled by trainee doctors (postgraduate trainees), which is why we believe the standard operating procedure and guidelines have been violated,” Bengal’s chief secretary Manoj Pant said at a news conference on Monday.

The government has sent samples of the Ringer’s lactate solution and other drugs given to the women for analysis to find out whether they had caused the illness.

“The results of the analysis will come after 10 or 12 days,” said a member of the inquiry committee.