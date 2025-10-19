Rajasthan gym murder: Fourth accused nabbed from Indore two days after his associates' arrest

Rajasthan Police on Saturday arrested Zuber Ahmed from Indore, two days after his three associates were caught in Calcutta in connection with the murder of businessman Ramesh Rulania in Rajasthan’s Kuchaman on October 7.

The police said Ahmed had fled to Indore on Thursday night. “Ahmed was also in Calcutta while his associates were caught on Thursday night. He fled to Indore the same night,” said Richa Tomar, superintendent of police, Didwana Kuchaman district.

The three arrested earlier — Ganpat Gurjar, Dharmendra Gurjar, and Mahesh Gurjar — were spotted moving suspiciously near Swabhumi in Salt Lake. One of them, Dharmendra, tried to flee and sneaked into a housing complex but was caught. All three were later produced before court on Friday and taken to Rajasthan on transit remand.

Rajasthan Police have identified Ahmed and his three alleged accomplices as the prime suspects in Rulania’s murder.

CCTV footage from the morning of October 7 showed a man with his face covered by a white towel entering a gym and opening fire. Gunshots are heard, and at least two others in the gym are seen fleeing. The shooter was later identified as Ganpat.

The murder is suspected to be linked to an extortion attempt. The police believe Rulania was targeted for refusing to pay money allegedly demanded by Rohit Godara, the suspected mastermind of their gang. A social media post by one of Godara’s key aides had claimed responsibility for the killing.

Sources in the Rajasthan Police said all four suspects had been recruited by the “Godara gang” through social media. “The gang selects its ground-level operatives by monitoring who follows, likes, and comments on posts made by its members,” said a senior officer involved in the investigation.

Rohit Godara, believed to be operating from abroad, reportedly changes locations frequently to avoid being tracked.

The police are still trying to determine how long the gang stayed in Calcutta. “We will be able to share more details about their stay in Calcutta only after we are able to examine them in our custody,” said SP Tomar.

Ahmed will be produced in an Indore court before being taken to Rajasthan for further investigation.