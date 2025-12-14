The man behind the Mess; sports entrepreneur-Close to Dada, Just who is Satadru Dutta?

One name was on everyone’s lips on Saturday.

It should have been Lionel Messi’s. Instead, it was Satadru Dutta’s.

All of India was asking: “Who is Satadru Dutta?”

On Facebook, Dutta introduces himself as a “Sports entrepreneur/influencer/wannabe.” His profile also notes: “Family is everything… Dad is God.” On Instagram, he calls himself a “wannabe guy… loves family and travel the globe.”

Those who know him said he is “close to Sourav Ganguly.”

On July 8, Dutta posted a picture with Sourav, wishing the former India captain a happy birthday. On April 21, he shared another photo at the “JSW Energy Industrial Park” in Salboni, West Midnapore, where Sourav had announced plans for a steel plant.

Dutta has described Sourav as a “guru” in at least two social posts. His Instagram also has a picture with the former skipper at London’s Trafalgar Square in 2023.

It’s unclear whether Dutta actually runs an event management company. He has, however, organised visits of football stars like Brazilian World Cup-winning captain Cafu and Emiliano Martinez, Argentina’s 2022 World Cup goalkeeper.

His social media is filled with photos alongside numerous Indian sports heroes.

Although known in Calcutta’s sports fraternity and event management circle, Dutta was not a household name until Messi’s Calcutta visit. Large billboards across the city advertised the “G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025 — A Satadru Dutta Initiative,” sparking curiosity about the man behind the name.

Sources who know him said well-wishers had advised caution this time, noting that bringing Messi was far different from hosting other international sports icons.

A resident of Rishra’s Bangur Park, Dutta has expressed on social media a desire to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to India.

A cricket administrator told Metro that Dutta is a Mohun Bagan club member and frequently attends Cricket Association of Bengal events.

One source said Dutta began in finance and investments before turning his passion for sports into a profession. “He was always passionate about sports, especially cricket and football. He played cricket in his younger days and later decided to become a sports event organiser, using his experience and contacts in the sports fraternity,” said someone familiar with the Satadru Dutta Initiative.

The owner of a sports management company expressed surprise that Dutta managed to bring in international stars “without even setting up a company.” Others said his deep contacts in the sports world made it possible. “Otherwise, it would not be possible to bring Messi and Shah Rukh Khan to the same event,” one source said.

Dutta’s last Facebook post, around 2.30am on Saturday, read: “Done it” followed by emojis of a goat, a heart and a V for victory.