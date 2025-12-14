Lionel Messi Calcutta trip: Organiser held, must refund ticket cost to fans, say police

The man who prominently claimed that bringing G.O.A.T Lionel Messi to India was his initiative was in a police lockup on Saturday evening.

Satadru Dutta, the main organiser of Messi’s India tour, was arrested while attempting to board the chartered flight carrying Messi to Hyderabad on Saturday afternoon.

Bengal’s police chief Rajeev Kumar told a news conference that Dutta had been asked to provide a written assurance that tickets would be refunded to disappointed fans.

“We expect the organiser to give in writing about refunding tickets. Otherwise, legal action will be taken,” Kumar, the director-general of police, said. “Calcutta is an emotional place. Lots of fans thought they would be able to see him (Messi) play, but they couldn’t. The programme was far too short. We will ensure that fans are adequately compensated,” he added.

About an hour later, Bengal’s additional director-general of Police in charge of law and order, Jawed Shamim, confirmed: “He (Dutta) has been arrested.”

Sources said an FIR had been filed against Dutta at Bidhannagar South police station following a suo motu case initiated by the Bidhannagar police, under whose jurisdiction the stadium falls.

The charges include provocation with intent to cause riot, mischief leading to wilful damage of property, and severe offences involving injury, water supply disruption, fire, or explosives. Additional charges under the West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, have also been filed.

“We will interrogate him and record his statement,” a Bidhannagar police

officer said.

Govt probe

The announcement of the arrest came after chief minister Mamata Banerjee informed via social media that an inquiry committee under the chairmanship of Justice (Retired) Ashim Kumar Ray had been set up to investigate the incidents at Salt Lake Stadium that left thousands of fans furious about the mismanagement.

The Bengal chief secretary and home secretary will also be part of the committee.

“The committee will conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident, fix responsibility, and recommend measures to prevent such occurrences in the future,” Mamata wrote on X.

Sources in the state government said no time frame has been set. The committee is expected to interview people associated with Dutta and the “Satadru Dutta Initiative,” police officials, and spectators who witnessed the chaos.

“The probe will examine the scale of police deployment around the ground and in the galleries, as well as the role of officers on duty when fans began venting their frustration,” a senior government official said at Nabanna.

“It will also investigate how so many people gained access to the pitch when entry should require strict screening and access cards,” the government official said.

Dutta received Messi at the airport around 2.40am on Saturday and accompanied the Argentine football star when he walked onto the Salt Lake turf. However, Dutta left with Messi while frustrated fans continued to vandalise the venue.

DGP Kumar said police would “take action” for the mismanagement. “The mismanagement we are seeing from the organisers… they are saying their security team was running around… so we will take action,” he said.

Sources said Dutta would be questioned on multiple counts, including how he planned the event, the security arrangements for Messi inside the stadium, and the steps taken to ensure fans could actually see the football legend.