Messi Kolkata visit: How the horror show unfolded, from roar to rampage in minutes

Some 65,000 fans came to roar for Lionel Messi on Saturday morning. By afternoon, they were heading home cursing the organisers and the state government.

What unfolded in between at the Salt Lake Stadium was hard to believe, evoking memories of the 1996 Cricket World Cup semi-final and the 1999 India-Pakistan Test, both at Eden Gardens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Metro pieces together how the spectacle spiralled into disorder — all in barely 22 minutes.

Enter Messi

A roar greets Messi as he steps onto the pitch around 11.30am.

An exhibition match between former players of Mohun Bagan and representatives of Diamond Harbour FC is in progress when Messi arrives with Uruguayan Luis Suarez, his former Barcelona teammate, and Argentine Rodrigo De Paul.

The match stops, and the players line up to shake hands with the stars.

Almost immediately, scores of people surround Messi. The crowd includes minister Aroop Biswas, his security detail, a motley group of men and women, members of the organising team, sponsors’ representatives and a bevy of photographers. It resembles a celebrity turning up to inaugurate a big-ticket Durga Puja.

Messi moves towards the pitch. The crowd around him swells to nearly a hundred and moves along with him as he shakes hands with the players.

Mobbed

A section of journalists and spectators urges police to clear the area around Messi. But some on-duty cops are busy taking pictures with Messi in the backdrop.

“Shob hobe. Kintu Messi ki aar ashbe (Everything can wait. Will Messi come again)?,” a policeman is heard saying.

Messi starts a round of the stadium but is repeatedly stopped by the crowd pressing in around him.

An overenthusiastic fan tries to shove Suarez aside to get a clear picture with Messi. Messi appears displeased and is seen batting away extended hands.

Satadru Dutta, the chief organiser, is heard urging those on the ground to move away.

Soon after, just before noon, Messi and his entourage make an abrupt exit through the players’ tunnel.

Rage

The first bottle lands not far from Messi as he is on his way out.

The anger explodes once the stadium realises Messi has left. In a flash, hundreds of bottles are hurled onto the pitch from all sides. Some enraged spectators tear apart a giant G.O.A.T banner.

Seats are ripped out and flung around.

Thousands shake the iron fence along the perimeter until it gives way at some points.

Fans pour onto the pitch and set fire to a canopy and a plush sofa meant for the so-called VIPs. Banners are ripped down everywhere.

Some smash the fibreglass roof over the players’ tunnel.

Fandom

Even as most fans protest, some sprint to the pitch to kiss the grass. Others bow their heads to the ground. After all, their God had stood on the same hallowed turf moments earlier. Some try to tear apart the goalpost nets — in rage, or perhaps as souvenirs.

Police action

Police attempt to push back the invaders but are vastly outnumbered.

Many spectators flee carrying decorative flowerpots.

Around the same time, bricks begin flying at the police, who take cover behind their shields, with some using broken seats for protection.

The ground is completely overrun.

The rampage lasts over 30 minutes before a larger police contingent arrives with RAF personnel. The forces resort to a brief lathi charge to disperse the crowd. Fans stream out of the stadium, many in tears.

“I came to see Messi. I’m going back with a bruise from a police baton,” says a young man as he leaves.