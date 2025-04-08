Thakurpukur road rage: Driver in police custody

The person who was driving the car that entered a crowded marketplace in Thakurpukur and hit several pedestrians, killing one on Sunday morning, was remanded to police custody on Monday.

Police said Siddhanta Das, 35, a resident of Kankulia Road and attached to the Bengali film industry, has been charged with drink driving, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash driving, attempt to culpable homicide not amounting to murder and mischief.

The prosecution lawyer said the accused was driving the car after partying all

night.

“It was because of the accused that 10 persons were injured, one of whom later died. He did this for his and his associates’ entertainment. He should not be granted bail,” said the chief public prosecutor at Alipore court, Sourin Ghosal.

The court rejected Das’s bail prayer and sent him to police custody.

According to the police, at least six persons were injured. One of them, a 60-year-old man who lives in the neighbourhood, succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

The prosecution lawyer said 10 people were injured, keeping in mind those escaped with minor injuries.

A group of men and women, all attached to the Bengali film industry, were returning home on Sunday morning after an overnight party in south Calcutta when their car entered a no-entry zone in Thakurpukur and hit one pedestrian after another, eventually killing one.

The car was soon intercepted. The man at the wheel and a woman were dragged out and handed over to the police.

The police said the person driving the car was intoxicated. “It is not our lookout if the others in the car were drunk. We are concerned only about the person who was driving,” said an officer of Thakurpukur police station.

Two other occupants jumped out of the car and fled a few yards from where a mob intercepted the vehicle.