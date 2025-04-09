MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Thakurpukur: ‘Money offered’ to son of victim in runover case by an alleged intoxicated filmmaker

Aminul Rahman's son says police and lawyers of the accused asked them to 'settle the matter' outside court

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 09.04.25, 05:15 AM
Representational image

The family of the man who was run over by a car being driven by an allegedly intoxicated filmmaker in Thakurpukur on Sunday, alleged that they were offered money to “settle the matter”.

Aminul Rahman and at least five others were hit by the car being driven by Siddhanta Das at a Thakurpukur market on Sunday.

Rahman, 60, a resident of Bakrahat Road, died at a city hospital in Alipore later in the day.

His son said the police and lawyers of the accused asked them to “settle the matter” outside court.

“The police and their (accused person’s) lawyer told us to settle the matter. The lawyer offered us money the day my father died,” Rahman’s son alleged.

The family also alleged that the police sheltered the accused.

Two occupants of the car managed to flee while Das and a woman, also associated with the entertainment industry, were intercepted by a mob.

The police said that had they not “rescued” them, the mob would have assaulted
the two.

“The car was ransacked. We rescued the people inside the vehicle,” an officer said, responding to the allegations made by the family.

An officer of the south-west division said an inquiry will be initiated into the allegations if the family lodges a complaint.

