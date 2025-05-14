Teens who scripted tales of grit and glory in CBSE exams, overcoming challenges

The marks they scored are not stellar, but their steadfastness is exceptional.

The Telegraph narrates the stories of two teenagers who stand out from thousand others who cleared the CBSE examinations on Tuesday.

Mehjabeen Nesha

Future Hope (90.4 %)

A room by the roadside that triples as kitchen, bedroom and study is where Mehjabeen lives with her parents and three siblings.

A corner of the room is where the 18-year-old studies, while her mother cooks and her younger sister plays.

“Every member of the family is engaged in a different activities simultaneously, but I will always find my space,” said Mehjabeen.

But that is not all. The noise from the vehicles outside and the loud conversation of her neighbours would add to the din around her.

But nothing could shake her determination.

The student of Future Hope scored 90.4 per cent in CBSE Class XII.

“I know I have to study. My father did not go to school, and my mother barely studied. They are sacrificing a lot so that we can study. That is my motivation,” she said.

Mehjabeen said her parents would prioritise her needs for an exercise book or school stationery over everything else. “Even if it is an important household item, they would postpone buying it,” she said.

Future Hope has been a strong support for her, providing for her tuition fees, books, and uniform. Mehjabeen stayed back after school for extra lessons.

Her elder sister had to give up studies after Class XII and take up a part time job as her family could not afford her college expenses, said Mehjabben.

“But I want to be a lawyer and I want to be both aware and qualified enough to fight for our rights,” she said.

Apramit Bhattacharyya

Bhavan’s Gangabux Kanoria Vidyamandir (70.8 %)

Apramit battled blood cancer when he was 12. His treatment went on for over six months at Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai.

His parents still take him to Mumbai for a follow-up treatment once a year.

“At the beginning of Class XI, he started having anxiety issues. It grew into depression. In Class XII, it aggravated further. There was a point when we thought he would not be able to appear for the board exams,” said mother Aparna Bhattacharyya.

“But his teachers in school motivated him and he was able to write the boards,” she said.

Apramit scored a 70.8 per cent.

Recovering from cancer was in a difficult phase because it coincided with the Covid pandemic.

“He is an introvert, and he didn’t have many friends. There was no school and everyone was mostly locked up at home. It was a difficult for him. But he managed,” said his mother.