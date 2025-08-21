Trinamool Congress MLA's anticipatory bail hearing in murder of BJP activist ends

The hearing of an anticipatory bail plea by Trinamool Congress MLA Paresh Paul, accused in the murder of a BJP activist during post-poll violence in 2021, concluded on Wednesday.

Justice Jay Sengupta of Calcutta High Court said the court will deliver its order at 2pm on Thursday.

The MLA had moved court seeking anticipatory bail after the CBI, which probed BJP activist Avijit Sarkar’s death, named Paul in a second supplementary chargesheet a few weeks ago and summoned him for interrogation.

In an interim order, Justice Sengupta had earlier restrained the CBI from taking any coercive action against Paul till the disposal of the case.

Names of two Trinamool Congress councillors — Papiya Ghosh and Swapan Samaddar — had also been included in the second supplementary chargesheet.

The anticipatory bail of the duo is awaiting a final hearing.

The hearing of the bail petition by Subhajit Sen, a former officer-in-charge of Narkeldanga police station who retired as an assistant commissioner of Kolkata Police, ended before Justice Subhra Ghosh of the same Court on Wednesday.

The judge did not mention a date or time for the final order.

Earlier this month, the then investigating officer of the case, Ratna Sarkar, who is now posted as an inspector in the North Division, and homeguard Dipankar Debnath, who was attached to Narkeldanga police station at the time of the incident, were granted bail.

They were arrested after the CBI had mentioned their names in the supplementary chargesheet.