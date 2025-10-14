Teenage boy arrested for raping and leaving a 15-year-old girl pregnant

A 19-year-old boy was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl multiple times and leaving her pregnant, police said.

Officers of South Port police station received an email from the father of the girl complaining that she had been “repeatedly sexually assaulted by one of her friends”.

The police started the probe based on the complaint in the last week of September.

Later, the family lodged a formal complaint at the police station.

“The family named the youth and said that he had raped their daughter over a period of time at different locations. They identified the youth as a resident of the Garden Reach area. He was arrested early on Monday morning,” said a senior officer of the Port division of Kolkata Police.

The boy has been charged with sections of rape and aggravated sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused was produced before a court on Monday and sent to police remand.

The cops said the investigation was on. “The girl’s medical test has been conducted. We will take the necessary steps according to the law,” said a senior officer.