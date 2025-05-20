Teachers move court against 'cop excesses': Calcutta High Court likely to hear case today

A section of teachers who have lost their jobs following a Supreme Court order submitted a prayer before the high court on Monday, seeking action against officers of Bidhannagar (North) police station for alleged excesses on protesting teachers at Bikash Bhavan last week.

The counsel appearing for the teachers made the prayer before Justice Tirthankar Ghosh of Calcutta High Court on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Ghosh granted the prayer and said he would hear the matter on Wednesday. He asked the petitioners’ counsel to file his case before the appropriate section of the

court and send copies of the case to the respondents in the meantime.

The petitioners’ counsel alleged that the Bidhannagar police were still harassing his clients by sending them notices asking them to visit the police station to face interrogation.

The Bidhannagar police have summoned 15 agitators who were allegedly caught on camera either instigating or causing violence on the Bikash Bhavan compound and detaining more than 3,000 people inside the building for more than eight hours on May 15.

Some of them were summoned and asked to appear before the police on Monday, while the remaining have been asked to appear on Wednesday.

“Since the matter is yet to come up for a detailed hearing, the details of the case should not be shared at this moment,” a lawyer connected with the case said.

The court has asked the petitioners to serve notices to the respondents and inform the court.