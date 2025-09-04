Teachers’ Day is for thanks, not things: La Martiniere tells parents, students

La Martiniere for Girls has reminded parents and students that Teachers’ Day is meant to celebrate learning and gratitude, not lavish displays of wealth or privilege.

In a notice sent to parents on Monday, the school requested that students bring only handmade cards and flowers, keeping the focus on appreciation rather than material gifts.

“Teachers’ Day (September 5) is about celebrating learning and gratitude — the kind wishes and thoughtful words of our children to warm our hearts and fill us with hope and satisfaction,” the notice stated.

Over time, simple gestures of love and respect have, in many schools, turned into pomp and show. Parents — and sometimes even students — tend to go overboard with gifts, diluting the essence of the occasion.

“We want to make it clear that only gratitude is to be shown to teachers, and it is to be done simply and not through material gifts,” said Rupkatha Sarkar,

principal of La Martiniere for Girls.

She added that students are encouraged to express appreciation through words, a piece of writing, or a performance. “The performance they put up for us is a note of gratitude. Children coming to us and expressing through their heart and soul is enough,” Sarkar said.

She also emphasised the role of adults in shaping children’s understanding of gratitude. “We are inculcating this way of thanking teachers by showing respect and understanding — not through things,” she added.

In junior classes, it is often parents who decide what to send. Sending a notice ahead of Teachers’ Day serves as a timely reminder that the focus should remain on the teacher-student bond, said a teacher who requested anonymity.

Farishta Dastur Mukerji, counsellor and psychotherapist, said the best gifts are those that involve thought and effort. “What the child gives should be meaningful, with a little time invested. These days, everyone is scrambling for time, so it’s easier to buy something and send it,” she said.

Dastur Mukerji suggested that children could draw a card, write a letter, prepare a dish, or buy something small with their own pocket money — like a packet of Gems.

She also acknowledged that some children may use AI tools to make cards. “That’s fine — it’s a skill they’ve learned and are putting to use. In this age of consumerism, children behave accordingly. But encouraging them to express feelings in different ways helps in the long run,” she said.

Other schools have issued similar advisories. Mahadevi Birla World Academy reminded parents of primary students in late August not to send gifts at all.

“We have told parents not to send gifts, not even chocolates, pens or flowers. Children should understand that a handmade card can also be a gift,” said vice-principal Nupur Ghosh.

Several schools said it was “a given” that children should not bring gifts, though some still allowed pens.