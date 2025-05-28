Teacher recruitment: Key dates and announcements

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Tuesday a timeline — from notifying a fresh school recruitment exercise to post-result counselling for teaching and non-teaching staff positions deemed to have fallen vacant after the Supreme Court declared the earlier appointments illegal.

May 30, 2025: Issue of advertisement and filing of affidavit. “Although we are keeping the option of a review petition open, at present we have no choice but to comply with the court order and issue the advertisement by May 31,” Mamata said.

She said there were 24,203 posts deemed to be vacant. “We request that such teachers continue working. Their salaries have been confirmed till December, as has been permitted by the Supreme Court,” the chief minister said.

June 16, 2025: Commencement of online applications.

July 14, 2025: Last date for submission of online applications. “We have kept this time frame deliberately so we can explore options in case we get any result from the review petition,” Mamata said.

November 15, 2025: Publication of panel.

November 20, 2025: Commencement of counselling. “In case we do not get a favourable outcome from the review petition, we would like to finish the process by November,” the chief minister said.

“Written test, scrutiny, challenge, result publication, interview... everything will be completed in the meantime,” she added.

Additional posts: Mamata announced that permitted by the Supreme Court, the state has created some additional vacancies.

“As many as 11,517 additional vacancies have been created for Classes IX and X, and 6,912 for Classes XI and XII. Also, 571 vacancies have been created for Group C and 1,000 for Group D.”

Total vacancies proposed to be filled: 44,203

Vacancies for Classes IX-X teachers: 23,212

Vacancies for Class XI-XII Teachers: 12,514 Group C: 2,989 Group D: 5,488 Government to issue a separate notification for Group C and D posts, giving them a chance to apply in other departments