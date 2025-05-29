TCG launches centre for science research and education at highest level in Salt Lake

One of Bengal’s leading entrepreneurs is starting a centre for science research and education at the highest level in Salt Lake’s Sector V.

Technocrat-turned-entrepreneur Purnendu Chatterjee has come up with TCG CREST (The Chatterjee Group Centres for Research and Education in Science and Technology), and it has been deemed to be a university by the Union education ministry.

The university comprises five schools — natural sciences; mathematical and computer science; health, environment and sustainability studies; humanities and social sciences; and economics.

Former vice-chancellor of Ashoka University and Presidency University, Malabika Sarkar, will

mentor the new centre.

Sarkar told The Telegraph on Wednesday: “The vision is to promote science education in the city. Calcutta has historically been known to produce some of the brightest minds. Even today, some of the brightest students come from Calcutta. They leave the city in search of better study opportunities. Through the university, we want to fill the void and stop the exodus of bright minds.”

The centre said in a press release on Tuesday: “The institution’s unique research-based approach to higher educational pedagogy, coupled with close collaboration between the TCG CREST Research Centres, is expected to attract the highest quality of faculty and students from India and abroad.”

Sarkar said TCG CREST stands out within the Indian academic and research landscape because of its unique approach, “the reverse trajectory model”.

“This approach establishes research centres as its foundation, followed by the introduction of PhD, master’s and undergraduate programmes. By focusing

on research from its inception, the centre seeks to cultivate a deeply immersive research environment that permeates all levels of study,” said Sarkar.

Admissions for the PhD programme will start in August this year, followed by the master’s programmes in August 2026.

“After staying with the PhD and master’s programmes for four to five years, we will think of introducing undergraduate programmes,” said Sarkar.

Chatterjee, the principal promoter of Haldia Petrochemicals and the founding chairman of TCG CREST, said: “Scientific and technological advancement is essential for improving the human condition worldwide and for strengthening India’s national security, driving economic growth and alleviating poverty. With this recognition, the government of India has entrusted us with both a significant challenge and a profound opportunity to contribute to nation-building. At CREST, we are committed to pursuing this mission with dedication and integrity.”

Many in Bengal’s academic circles admitted a lack of private enterprise in higher research. The new centre promises a change.

“Private universities have come up over the past 14 years of the Trinamool Congress government. But their scale has been limited. With Purnendu Chatterjee making a foray into the academic landscape, the scenario could be set for a big change. The centre focusing on the cutting-edge areas could go a long way in arresting the flight of students,” said a former vice-chancellor of a state-aided university who requested not to be named.

Many also hoped that Chatterjee’s easy straddling between industry and

academics would serve the centre well and create a bridge that many of Bengal’s higher education institutes lack.

The Telegraph reported on May 15 that several colleges and universities were introducing new-age courses like data science and artificial intelligence at the undergraduate level to attract students who aspire to pursue streams that promise better jobs and leave the state because of the lack of opportunities.