Taste of Orient in New Town

Chef Harish Chandra, an Asian cuisine specialist, has been flown over from the Delhi branch of the hotel chain to curate the menu

Sudeshna Banerjee Published 28.02.25, 11:19 AM
Asparagus Tempura, Vegetable Futumaki and Ebi Oramaki (left); Thai curry

Asparagus Tempura, Vegetable Futumaki and Ebi Oramaki (left); Thai curry

The festival is called Magic of Chopsticks but spoon and fork will work just fine to savour the Oriental dishes that are being served at Pride Plaza in New Town till March 9.

Chef Harish Chandra, an Asian cuisine specialist, has been flown over from the Delhi branch of the hotel chain to curate the menu. “This is the second edition of the festival. Last year too, he had come over. The response was wonderful so we decided to hold it again,” said executive chef Tagar Shaikh.

He has chosen dishes that are not on the regular menu of the hotel’s ground floor restaurant Café Treat. “That menu has sweetcorn soup in chicken and prawn but there is no White Fungus Sweetcorn Soup, which is a festival special,” he says.

An alternative to start the meal is Udon Noodle Soup, served in vegetable, chicken, and prawn options. “The taste is umami, a term which is used to describe the sixth taste after sweet, sour, salty, bitter and spicy,” he said. There is Thai Green Curry too.

Alongside Udon Noodle Soup, he is serving Yaki Udon Noodle, a Japanese stir-fried dish consisting of thick, smooth, white udon noodles mixed with a soy-based sauce, meat, and vegetables.

In starters, there is the Japanese staple of tempura among other options. “Yasai Tempura has mixed vegetables — baby corn, broccoli, asparagus, eggplant, and the like,” he said.

“The dishes that gain popularity will be added to our Sunday brunch,” said Shaikh.

