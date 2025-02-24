Tangra triple murder case: Deys set for grilling, crime scene visit

One of the Dey brothers, Prasun, and his nephew are likely to be discharged on Monday from the Ruby General Hospital, where they had been admitted since surviving a car crash on EM Bypass early on Wednesday morning.

Police will get them admitted to the state-run NRS Medical College and Hospital where the other Dey brother and crash survivor, Pranay, was shifted on Saturday evening.

While the trio’s statements have been recorded from hospital, they will be questioned again in connection with the suspected murder of the brothers’ wives and Prasun’s 14-year-old daughter, police sources said.

Sources said the three survivors would be taken to their Tangra home for reconstruction of the incident. Police commissioner Manoj Verma had earlier said the police had found something that needed to be corroborated with the trio.

The women’s bodies were discovered at the family’s home on Wednesday after the crash, based on the injured brothers’ statements. The autopsies suggest the girl had been poisoned while the two women died of heavy bleeding from cut wounds that were not self-inflicted, police sources have said.

According to the police, the brothers have claimed a failed “suicide pact” — followed by the women’s murder and a deliberate car crash by the men – all triggered by a

financial crisis.

As with Pranay, the Ruby General Hospital had been ready to discharge his teenage son too on Saturday. But the police had been unable to arrange a bed at a government hospital for the boy.

Although the three crash survivors have been declared fit for discharge, they need some basic medical support that could have been continued at home, officers said.

However, the Tangra house has been sealed as part of the murder investigation. In the absence of any friend or relative to look after the brothers and the boy, the police have decided to admit them to a government hospital.

A Ruby official said: “(A) high resolution CT scan of thorax has been done for Prasun Dey as advised by our thoracic surgeon, Dr Sankhadip Pramanik. (The) pneumothorax has resolved. Hence, Prasun Dey will be discharged tomorrow, confirmed by all

treating consultants.”

The official added: “We know that we are not going to get any money, but we know our responsibility as a healthcare provider: patient care and patient safety.”

On Saturday, the hospital had said it was waiving the ₹5 lakh-plus bill after failing to find any friend or relative of the Deys willing to pay up.