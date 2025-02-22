Tangra murder case: Two members of Dey family likely to be discharged

Two members of the Dey family who survived the car crash, Pranay Dey, 44, and his 14-year-old son, are likely to be discharged from hospital on Saturday, police sources said.

Pranay, his son, and his brother Prasun, who are recuperating from the injuries of the car crash, have mostly been spending their days with their eyes closed in the hospital ICU. Each of them has a guard posted at their bedside to eliminate any chance of a suicide attempt. The trio is mostly avoiding direct eye contact, sources in the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police have been posted outside the ICU of the hospital where the trio is undergoing treatment.

“We have been informed that the teenager and his father are likely to be discharged from the hospital on Saturday. They will be examined once they are in a position to speak,” said a senior officer of Kolkata Police.

Pranay had suffered from a right acetabular fracture while the boy underwent multiple surgeries for his left humerus bone and right wrist fractures.

Prasun suffered a rib fracture.

The police have already recorded the statements of all three — one by one — in separate enclosures, to get clarity on the sequence of events. However, investigators are looking for answers to many more questions that continue to raise doubts.

The police said once they are discharged from the hospital, they would be examined and taken to their Tangra residence to reconstruct the incident that claimed three lives.

“The biggest question is who killed the women in the house? Were both brothers involved or was it done by a lone person? Till now, we have found discrepancies in the statements of the brothers. Their versions are not matching,” said an investigator.

The police have started a murder case based on a formal complaint from the father of Romi Dey, wife of Prasun. Romi was one of the three found dead in the Tangra residence. The case is against an “unknown” person.

The police said the brothers have claimed they planned a “suicide pact” earlier this month but there are discrepancies in their statements when it comes to the question of who executed the plan.

The Dey brothers and the boy were in their car when it crashed into a Metro pillar near the Avishikta crossing on EM Bypass early on Wednesday.

According to their initial statements to the police, Prasun was at the wheel and had dozed off and hit the pillar. Pranay was reportedly on a drug overdose, the Deys had told the police.

Their statements led to the recovery of the bodies of three other members of the Dey family at their Tangra residence a few hours later.

The wives of the two brothers and Prasun’s daughter were found dead with multiple injuries. The police said they found blood stains in several rooms in the building that suggest resistance when the three were being killed.

The post-mortem reports of the three have confirmed that they were murdered.

What remains to be pieced together is who did it and how.