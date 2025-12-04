Man fires gun over parking tiff in Sinthi

A 78-year-old man used his licensed 0.32 bore revolver to fire, allegedly aiming at an auto driver after the two argued over parking the vehicle outside the man’s house in Sinthi on Tuesday night, police said.

The bullet fired from the licensed revolver did not hit anyone, but police said they would take steps to get the licence revoked.

According to the complaint lodged by Soumen Adhikary, 27, the autorickshaw driver, he had parked the vehicle in front of Umesh Samanta’s house at Hare Krishna Seth Lane in Sinthi around 10.30pm on Tuesday.

“Soon, Samanta came out and asked me to shift the autorickshaw at once. I told him that I would shift it after I finished my soft drink. The man went inside and came back with a gun in his hands,” Adhikary said.

Adhikary said Samanta fired the gun in the air, and the bullet hit a lamp post.

Adhikary lodged a formal complaint with Sinthi police station on Wednesday

morning.

Later in the day, Samanta and his son went to the police station and surrendered his gun and bullets.

“It is a 0.32 bore revolver with a valid licence. However, as it has been grossly misused, we will take steps to suspend his licence,” said a senior

officer.

Sources said Samanta, who used to run a business, had obtained the licence several years ago, citing a threat at work.

According to the protocol, the arms licence is granted to an individual only if they can justify their need.

“It is absolutely illegal to misuse a gun, especially to threaten people,” said the senior officer.

Sources said this was not the first time that Samanta had threatened anyone with his gun.

His family has told the police that the auto drivers often illegally park their vehicles outside their home.

“The family said the elderly man was angry because he had on earlier occasions requested auto drivers not to park their vehicles in front of his house. But no one listened,” said an officer.

Police said no FIR was drawn against Samamta.