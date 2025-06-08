Summer camp with music, dance and pizza; NGO's humble initiative for special kids

A group of individuals with special needs entered a play zone and the volume of the music playing there was lowered on request.

Many others — those without any special needs — who were in the same play area, neither objected to their request nor raised an eyebrow at their behaviour.

Visibility creates more acceptance, said the head of the organisation that took the individuals to the play zone.

The visit on Wednesday was part of a five-day summer camp that the organisation is hosting for individuals with special needs.

The camp that started on Monday includes both indoor and outdoor activities.

“Summer camps help maintain a certain routine for our children when school is off, and simultaneously the activities help them pick up skills in a fun way without being too instructional,” said Sumitra Paul Bakshi of Dwish, the NGO organising the camp.

“Learning does not always have to be through therapies. There are other ways, too,” she said.

After preparing a snack or baking a pizza, each one kept aside a portion of what they had made on a sharing plate. Each one waited for the others before starting to eat.

“Parents sometimes are anxious about their children’s behaviour. They feel that it could be objectionable to those without any special needs. Such training or camps helps them in social etiquette and makes them more prepared for inclusive environments,” said Paul Bakshi.

Some of the other activities included in the camp are art and craft, a treasure hunt, making masks, watching a film, eating out with friends and going to a mall to buy groceries.

The camp, being attended by individuals aged four to 28, ended on Friday.

Multiple summer camps are held during this time of the year, but parents are not always comfortable sending their children to these camps.

“Often, a young parent with a special need child is not comfortable because of the fear of rejection. They are sometimes told that their child is unable to do a certain activity and might require counselling. A summer camp is a place to relax and have fun and there should be no such discrimination there,” she said.

While a summer camp is recreational for children or young adults, for their parents or caregiver it a time that they can utilise for themselves.

The job of a parent of a special child is 24x7.

As a teacher pointed out: “Unlike parents of children without disabilities, our parents cannot say that their responsibility towards their children ends with time or as they grow up. It is a lifelong job, and parents within that framework try to find out some time for themselves.”

A mother with a teenage son with autism said that her responsibility towards her son does not end with his writing his board exams.

“Other parents can be a little relaxed after their child finishes his or her board exams. But not for us. So we try to find some time for ourselves within that routine,” she said.

Caregivers, who are mostly parents, need to spend time on their recreation as well, rather than feel guilty about it. Lack of me-time might adversely impact their mental health, said those who work in the disability sector.