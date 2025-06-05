Suicide at Bansdroni metro station disrupts services on north-south corridor on Wednesday

A suicide at Masterda Surya Sen station (Bansdroni) disrupted Metro services on the north-south corridor on Wednesday morning.

A woman jumped in front of a Dum Dum-bound train at 8.21am, said a Metro official.

“A power block had to be taken to pull her up from the tracks,” he said.

The woman was declared dead at MR Bangur Hospital, police said. She was identified as Mandira Das, 52, a resident of Netaji Nagar.

“Metro services between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar (Tollygunge) and Kavi Subhas (New Garia) were suspended till 8.50am. Trains ran on a truncated route between Tollygunge and Dakshineswar,” the Metro official said.

Most schools are still shut for summer recess. But many office-goers were forced to look for alternate modes of transport.

Metro authorities have started a drive to penalise passengers crossing the yellow line on platforms before or in between the arrival of a train. But it is yet to take off.

The city’s oldest Metro link is infamous for suicide bids that stall services. Among the operational Metro links in and around Calcutta, only the East-West Metro (Green Line) has platform screen doors that prevent suicides.