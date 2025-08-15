Still waiting: Reclaim vigil returns, quieter streets but fight unfinished loud and bold

The city was back on the streets — in disdain, disapproval, and disillusionment with an administration and its agencies that had failed to keep their promises.

On August 9, 2024, a postgraduate trainee was raped and murdered at RG Kar

Medical College and Hospital. The rage that followed brought hundreds of thousands onto the streets on the night of August 14. Even in a city known for its protests, this spontaneous outpouring was rare.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, the sea of people was missing. But on the eve of Independence Day, hundreds still came out — in pockets, in protest, in solidarity.

Reclaim the Night, a collective cry by women to claim space in a world boxed in by patriarchy, prejudice, and fear, returned for its second edition. The mood was quieter, but the message remained urgent.

At Jadavpur’s 8B bus stand, the crowd slowly swelled past 10pm. At the Academy of Fine Arts, protest songs and skits carried into the night. Around 9.30pm, traffic still moved freely on both flanks — unlike last year, when roads were blocked and people jostled for space, even in the rain. Near midnight, as some shops began to wind up, those who had gathered kept the spirit of protest alive.

“This city no longer feels familiar,” said Swastika Banerjee, 27, a marketing professional who had come to Jadavpur.

“The incidents haven’t stopped — the RG Kar rape and murder last August, and the alleged gang-rape at South Calcutta Law College this June. It’s like we’re always waiting for the next one,” she said.

Around 11pm, a mini truck of protesters arrived in Jadavpur from Shyambazar. “We haven’t vacated the street,” a young woman said, stepping down.

The more organised protests were at the Academy of Fine Arts and Jadavpur 8B, but smaller gatherings took place across the city.

At Netaji Nagar, Nandita Choudhury, a 70-year-old retired geologist, joined a smaller vigil closer to home. “That young doctor has given voice to many. Mothers who once told daughters to stay quiet now walk with them to protest sites. That, I feel, is real change. We have to sustain this and not be cowed down.”

Some who stayed home said the movement had fragmented. Others pointed to political co-option.

“There was an attempt to blunt the movement — either by the ruling party or others trying to redirect it,” said Ratnaboli Ray, a mental health professional. “Ours was a people’s protest without a formal organisational face, which made it vulnerable to burnout and loss of coherence. Still, my commitment remains.”

Kaushik Dutta, a doctor, was among those holding the line: “It’s not an overnight protest. Those of us who are here know this is a long haul — and we’re prepared.”