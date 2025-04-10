State administration submits report of Ram Navami rally violation in Calcutta High Court

The state administration on Wednesday submitted a report in the high court on a Ram Navami procession in Howrah organised by an outfit that calls itself the Anjani Putra Sena and mentioned that it violated court guidelines on multiple counts.

Howrah police had denied the outfit permission to hold the procession citing violations in the previous years.

Calcutta High Court granted permission on the condition that it would follow certain guidelines.

The prosecution lawyer, Swapan Banerjee, said the outfit had exceeded the maximum number of attendees allowed by the court. He also mentioned that the outfit had used weapons in their procession and did not submit the identity details of all the people who attended the procession.

The court of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh had directed that the number of attendees in a procession should not exceed 500.

“The number of people who attended the procession on Ram Navami was far more than 500. The organisers also violated the norm by submitting the details of only 293 people who attended the procession. The details of the remaining attendees were not submitted,” said Banerjee.

The prosecution submitted that Howrah police have registered a case against 10 people who organised the procession and wanted to start the process of taking legal action against them.

The defence lawyer representing the outfit requested a stay on the matter but the court directed the police to take appropriate action according to the law.

“The police have been asked to take appropriate action against the persons who have been identified to have violated the court order,” said a lawyer who was present in the court during the hearing on Wednesday.

On April 6, the police had deployed multiple teams at the head, body and tail of the procession to record the proceedings.

The compliance report submitted before the court on Wednesday was based on the findings and observations made from the footage of the procession, sources in Howrah police said.