St Xavier’s alumni association, biggest contributor to the growth of institution, turns 40

An alumni association that has demonstrated over the years how former students can contribute to the growth of an institution turns 40 on Sunday.

St Xavier’s College Calcutta Alumni Association (SXCCAA) was among the first to show that help from old boys, and girls, was important not just for engineering colleges and business schools but even a general-degree institution that wanted to do more.

The bustling St Xavier’s University in New Town and the Raghabpur campus of St Xavier’s College — which makes higher education accessible to a population with very limited means — stand out as a testimony of alumni participation.

St Xavier’s College has been one of the pioneers in introducing new-age subjects, and its alumni have been instrumental in not only formulating the syllabus along with the teachers but simultaneously creating internship opportunities for the students.

“Alumni associations must be made active in all institutions — schools, colleges and universities — because an association will not have an identity without its alma mater,” said Father Felix Raj, vice-chancellor, St Xavier’s University.

Father Felix Raj, the president of the alumni association from 2009-2017, played a key role in setting up the university and reaching out to the alumni globally. “Their buried generosity and loyalty came out towards their institution,” said Father Felix.

St Xavier’s stands out because of its legacy and history, and the space it has given to its alumni.

Significant contributions came from former St Xavier’s College students in setting up the university campus in New Town.

The participation is not only financial. It includes participation in all activities, academic and non-academic, that make a difference, Father Felix Raj said.

The college introduced an MSc in data science a few years ago. A diploma course in hospitality management was introduced at the Raghabpur campus with the help of the alumni.

Both the Park Street and Raghabpur campuses will be introducing event management as another diploma course.

“The alumni help us in framing a syllabus that matches industry requirements, providing internship and placement opportunities. Every student wants to be employed at the end of college, and a robust alumni helps us achieve that,” said Father Dominic Savio, principal, St Xavier’s College.

The college has included industry experts in its boards of studies in each department. “They guide students as to what the industry expects from them,” he said.

Started on April 13, 1985, SXCCAA has spread far beyond the city in four decades.

It has national chapters in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Siliguri and Guwahati. The international chapters are in the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, South Africa, Thailand, Singapore, the UAE, Bangladesh, and Luxembourg.

“It is a day to celebrate four decades of history and revisit and reconnect with the continuing journey of our alumni association. We celebrate the day that we are blessed with wonderful and dedicated people in alumni who are there to support their alma mater,” said Father Savio, the president of the association.

The association will have a day-long programme in the college on Sunday.

SXCCAA, which started with about 50 members, now has more than 10,000.

Entrepreneur Sunanda Sen, 92, the oldest living member, was its founder secretary. The president of the association is always the current principal of the college. At present, it is Father Savio.

Father Joe D’Souza was the founder president, from 1985 to 1995. Father P.C. Mathew followed and was president till 2009.

“The legacy of our association is rooted in history since the idea of an alumni association dates back nearly a century, when Rabindranath Tagore and Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose played a role in initiating the old boys’ association. Both served as vice-presidents of the association, laying the foundation for a strong alumni network. However, it is in 1985 that the association assumed its present official structure,” said Firdausul Hasan, honorary secretary, SXCCAA.