SSC teacher recruitment test: New candidates and veterans share their dreams, fears

Some candidates who took the teacher recruitment test on Sunday were appearing for an exam for the first time, while others had taken the previous test in 2016. The first group hopes to secure a job, whereas the latter aims to retain theirs.

Metro spoke with candidates who took the tests to shortlist teachers for secondary-level classes (IX and X) at various centres across the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ritankar Bose, Amit Ranjan Bhuniya

Manjima Bhattacharya

A former student of Calcutta University who wrote the test for the first time

I completed my masters in English from Calcutta University in 2017, a year before the school service commission held its last teacher selection tests.

As I have always dreamt of becoming a teacher in a government-aided school, I was eagerly waiting for the resumption of the tests.

I hope that the commission will assess the scripts transparently, drawing lessons from the 2016 fiasco.

SSC must complete the recruitment exercise quickly, so that we can get jobs without further delay.

Kaushik Datta

A former teacher at Gardenreach Mudiali High School

I have to crack the tests so I can retain my job beyond December 31. I am the sole earning member in my family.

According to the Supreme Court’s April 3 sack order, I have the opportunity to return to my previous job.

I was a teacher at the primary level (Class I to V) in Usti in South 24-Parganas.

But if I take that offer, my salary will be substantially reduced. I have parents, my wife and a son to look after.

I cannot afford a cut in my salary. I am praying to get selected again.

Ritankar Bose

A candidate who wrote the tests in 2016, but could not get recruited following the alleged illegalities in the appointments

I feel lucky that I have been able to write the tests before I cross the age bar (40 years).

The commission has initiated measures, including allowing candidates to retain a duplicate of the OMR sheets to maintain transparency in the evaluation system.

Since the tests are being held under the direction of the Supreme Court, I am hopeful that the SSC will execute a transparent recruitment process this time.

Amit Ranjan Bhuniya

A leader of the Deserving Teachers Rights Forum, which protested the termination of jobs

Candidates like me, who have taught at the higher secondary level for five years, have been compelled to retake the tests.

We are being unfairly penalised for the mistakes of the state government and the Supreme Court.

If I fail to pass these tests once more, I will lose my job after December 31. How, then, will I support my family?

Retaking the tests has been a deeply frustrating experience for me.