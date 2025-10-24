MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 24 October 2025

Borders melt on stage

Ayan Ghosh entered dribbling a football in an East Bengal jersey to the centenary theme song of the club and a ripple of excitement swept through the Puja ground

Bharati Kanjilal Published 24.10.25, 11:46 AM
Bangals and Ghotis unite for the grand finale 

Bangals and Ghotis unite for the grand finale  Pictures: Bharati Kanjilal

The block also staged a second fashion show, titled Epar Bangla, Opar Bangla, and explored the oft-debated theme of Bangal (with origins in pre-Partition east Bengal, now Bangladesh) and Ghoti (rooted in West Bengal) lifestyles, food habits, customs and dialects.

Chandrika Ramakrishnan, president of DL Block, spoke of Ghoti and Bangal identities. “It was a rare event drawing participation from a three-year-old to over-70 years,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Captain B.K. Ray amazed the audience with his dual performance, changing costumes in the blink of an eye. He first appeared as a Bangal baul, dancing in folk style, and then reappeared as a Bangal rockstar, captivating everyone. “I am originally from Nadia but was given the opposite role by our director,” he said. “My message is that both Bengals should exist in peace and harmony. We were together and will remain together.”

Prosen Goswami appeared as Ujan Mukherjee, the tour guide protagonist from the film Praktan, as he walked the ramp to the song Tumio bhebe dekho Kolkata. “It was a delightful experience,” he said. “The enthusiastic participation from residents of all age groups reflected the true spirit of Puja.”

A lady dressed in Bangal style and another in Ghoti style.

A lady dressed in Bangal style and another in Ghoti style.

Ayan Ghosh entered dribbling a football in an East Bengal jersey to the centenary theme song of the club and a ripple of excitement swept through the Puja ground. “I have been an avid East Bengal supporter since childhood,” he said. “Our whole family participated in the show.”

Subir Chatterjee (Ghoti) impressed with his dance moves to a medley of folk songs. Joyeeta Roy Mitra (Bangal) stole the spotlight with her folk performance to Boli o nanadi. “Our director was such a perfectionist that all of us gave our best,” said she said. “I even improvised on stage with a key ring. I involved my children — aged 13 and three — in the show so they could learn about and connect with our culture.”

“I was delighted to play a Bangal since my forefathers were from Dhaka,” said Tanusree Chakraborty. “We look forward to this fashion show every year,” added Suchandra Chakraborty, who also happens to be a winner of the TV show Didi No. 1. Model Tanisha Ghosh, in her 20s, brought fresh energy to the final segment with her entry.

Director Priyadarshini Guha said the show carried the message that “despite differences, we share our spirit, just like the immersion of Durga Ma in the Ichhamati from both sides,” she said.

RELATED TOPICS

Fashion Show Salt Lake
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India will not sign any trade deal in a hurry, Piyush Goyal says in latest signal on US agreement

The proposed trade deal between Washington and Delhi has been in limbo for a while now and it is believed that the reason is India’s ‘red lines’ around agriculture and dairy products
Karoline Leavitt
Quote left Quote right

H-1B visa system has been spammed with fraud, and that's driven down American wages

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT