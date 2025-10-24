Childhood ways in pre-mobile days take centre stage at DL Block’s 'Amar Shaishob' show

In an age when kids spend their free time on phones, DL Block organised a fashion show to remind them all the other constructive activities they could indulge in, in a fashion show titled Amar Shaishob.

The show opened with a flashback scene — a child engrossed in Thakumar Jhuli, imagining the characters coming alive and interacting with her. Another little girl then walked the ramp with a basket full of dolls and toys as the nostalgic song Amar ei chhoto jhuri ete Ram Ravan achhey played.

Aaishani Sarkar, who played the putulwala, confidently said: “I am very fond of dolls and play with them. I use my laptop for studies, and I am not addicted to phones.”

The show recreated memories of childhood pastimes — playing with talpatar sepai (soldiers made of palm leaves), balloon and kite-flying, and floating paper boats after a shower. The song Amader bakultalay bhir jomechhe, accompanied by Raina Guha’s dance, stirred memories of village fairs and the joy of riding the Ferris wheel.

The scene of kids joyfully reading Tagore’s Sahaj Path, with the rhyme Aw-y ajogar aschhey terey playing in the background, evoked another wave of nostalgia. The entry of Feluda, accompanied by his signature tune, brought thunderous applause, followed by cheers as Kabuliwala and Mini took stage. When Kabuliwala danced to Jamal kudu, the crowd joined in, swaying to the beat.

The finale featured a new-age Ravana who encroached children’s time with harmful influences. Lord Shiva’s appeared with a message that the mind can calm down through meditation, yoga, and meaningful activities.

“We use mobiles all the time but this programme made me realise that life offers so many simple ways to find joy. Screens often rob us of life’s most delightful moments,” said Gupi Bose, who played Feluda.

Director and choreographer Priyadarshini Guha said that a kids’ fashion show was not just about glitz and glamour. “It should be a blend of learning and entertainment. Now-a-days kids are so glued to gadgets they don’t even notice what they are eating, which affects their brain and eyesight, and reduces attention span.”