SSC scam: Non-teaching staff turn down state government’s monthly allowance offer

The non-teaching employees sacked by the Supreme Court early in April have rejected the state government’s proposal to provide them a monthly allowance.

They alleged that the government has not committed to publishing a segregated list and is not ready to pay what they demanded as the monthly allowance.

The Group C employees who lost jobs alleged the state government had proposed ₹25,000 as allowance, even though they urged chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday to raise it to ₹30,000.

The dismissed Group D employees alleged that although the government has proposed ₹20,000 as a monthly allowance, they wanted it to be ₹25,000.

On Saturday, chief minister Mamata Banerjee told a delegation of Group C and Group D employees that they would be paid ₹25,000 and ₹20,000, respectively, as monthly allowance until the state government files a review petition before the Supreme Court and the case is resolved.

Members of a platform of non-teaching employees said they are open to negotiations with the government on the allowance, but will not compromise on their demand for a segregated list.

“We demanded that our allowance be fixed at ₹30,000, considering that we used to draw ₹36,000 in our capacity as the Group C employees. We can still negotiate with the government on the amount. What is non-negotiable is our demand that the government has to come up with a segregated list, just as it did in the case of the teachers,” said Sujoy Sardar, a Group C employee who attended the meeting with chief secretary Manoj Pant at Nabanna on Saturday.

Mamata had spoken to the representatives through Pant’s phone.

Moumita Biswas, another Group C employee and part of the delegation that met the chief secretary, explained why they insisted on a segregated list.

“The chief minister has proposed to pay the allowance without differentiating between the tainted and the untainted. Those among us who are untainted and are getting ready to file a review petition before the Supreme Court want a segregated list that could strengthen our petition. But the state government is not taking any steps to segregate the list as it did in the case of the teachers,” said Biswas.

Asit Baran Giri, a Group D employee, said: “ We want the allowance to be fixed at ₹25,000 because we used to draw ₹26,000 in our capacity as the Group D employees. Although the state government is getting ready to file a review petition against the Supreme Court’s April 3 order, we are filing a review petition on our own. The absence of the segregated list will weaken our petition”.

The Supreme Court on April 3 terminated the jobs of 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff at the secondary and higher secondary levels of government-aided schools because the entire recruitment process held by the school service commission in 2016 was “vitiated”.

An official of the school education department said segregation between sacked non-teaching employees could not be done because of the two Supreme Court orders — one delivered on April 3 and the other on April 17.

“In the April 3 order, the apex court split the sacked 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff into two broad groups- tainted and not specifically found to be tainted. But on April 17, while ruling on a miscellaneous petition filed by the state secondary education board, the court put all the non-teaching staff in the tainted category because it said the number of employees specifically found to be tainted in the said groups (Group C and Group D) was substantially high. As it was substantially high, the court struck down the board’s plea to allow the not specifically found tainted non-teaching employees to continue in the school till December end with the teachers of the same category,” said an education department official

“In such a scenario, how could we allow the segregated list for the non-teaching employees? Besides, the chief minister has said that the state government will file a review petition for all teaching and non-teaching employees in the first week of May. They should wait till the disposal of the review petition against the April 3 order,” said the official.

The state government has put the figure of “not specifically found to be tainted” teachers allowed to go to schools till December and draw salary till then at 15,304.

The government put 1,804 teachers in the tainted category following the complaints of illegalities in the appointments.

Sujoy Sardar, who has been fasting at the state secondary education board’s office since Tuesday to press for their demands, said: “The segregation is possible as the SSC in its affidavit before the Supreme Court has mentioned who among the non-teaching employees secured jobs through fraudulent means. The court has referred to the figures in its April 3 order”.