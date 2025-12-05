Man stabbed on chest at home in central Calcutta, wife arrested for alleged murder

A man was found dead with stab wounds on his chest at his home in central Calcutta on Tuesday night.

A day after his wife and their only son completed his last rites, his wife was arrested for the alleged murder.

Police said domestic troubles allegedly led the wife to attack her husband.

“When we came to know about the incident on Shashi Bhushan Dey Street on Tuesday night, we found Ashok Kumar Das, 48, had lost a lot of blood. He was taken to Medical College Kolkata, where he was declared dead on arrival,” said an officer of Muchipara police station.

Das, who used to run an orchestra, was working as a peon in a private firm at present. His wife also works in a private company. Their only son will appear for his Class X examinations in 2026.

The family lives in a rented property in central Calcutta.

Initially, after the incident, no one had lodged any complaint. But after receiving the

preliminary post-mortem report, the police started a suo motu case of murder against an unknown person.

“During the investigation, we found that the victim was killed inside his home. There was only his wife and 15-year-old son at the time of the crime. So, we suspected it to be the handiwork of one of the family members,” said the officer.

The police found a fruit knife from the spot. Moreover, CCTV footage showed that Das last entered the house on Tuesday wearing a shirt, and after some time, his wife brought him out bleeding but had a different shirt on him.

“This made us suspect that he was attacked inside the house,” the officer said.

The police waited for the family to complete the last rites on Wednesday.

On Thursday, both the mother and son were questioned, where the woman is said to have admitted to having attacked her husband with a knife in a fit of rage.

The police said that according to the woman’s statement, she had tried to hit him on his arm, but the knife accidentally hit his chest. “The knife pierced his lung and perforated a heart artery,” an officer said.

The woman, identified as Sarbani Das, 38, was charged with the murder of her husband and arrested on Thursday afternoon. She will be produced in a court on Friday.

Being a minor, the couple’s son will be taken to a government-run shelter.