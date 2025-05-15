MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Srinjoy Dasgupta was a victim of drug abuse and was under treatment, says Dilip Ghosh

BJP leader's wife’s son from her earlier marriage, was found unconscious with froth oozing from his mouth at his home on Tuesday, he was declared dead in hospital

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 15.05.25, 05:19 AM
Srinjoy Dasgupta (left), Dilip Ghosh getting married to Rinku Majumdar (right)

Srinjoy Dasgupta (left), Dilip Ghosh getting married to Rinku Majumdar (right) Sourced by the Telegraph

Former state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said on Wednesday that his wife’s son from her earlier marriage, Srinjoy Dasgupta, was a victim of drug abuse and was under treatment.

Srinjoy, 27, an IT professional, was found unconscious with froth oozing from his mouth at his home on Tuesday. He was declared dead in hospital.

On Wednesday, Ghosh said: “He had drug issues... He was undergoing counselling. His office doctor was treating him. But why this happened so suddenly would be clear only when the post-mortem report comes.”

“This is a classic case of the impact of drug abuse in today’s youth. Unfortunately, he did not survive to tell us what exactly happened.”

He added again: “The exact cause (of death) would be clear only in the post-mortem
report.”

The preliminary opinion on the post-mortem shared with police suggested Srinjoy died because of acute hemorrhagic pancreatitis. Officers said the report would take a few days.

His mother, Rinku Majumdar, said on Tuesday that her son was not keeping well and had eating issues.

Ghosh said: “This is a big lesson for all of us. What our children are doing, where they are going — we need to keep tabs on everything. Just providing them education and making them independent does not mean the end of our duty. Even after that, a huge risk remains.”

