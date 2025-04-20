'Speeding' car hits guard wall of Garden Reach flyover, overturns killing teen

A 17-year-old boy who wrote his secondary exams in February died after a Honda City he was riding with five others hit the guard wall of the Garden Reach flyover at high speed and overturned on Friday night.

Subham Das was declared dead at SSKM Hospital, where he was taken after the accident, police said.

The cops arrested his 18-year-old friend, Rohit Agarwal, who was allegedly driving the Honda City.

Rohit was among five others, aged between 16 and 21 years, discharged from SSKM Hospital after treatment.

A case has been drawn up by West Port police station.

Officers said they were scanning CCTV footage to see how fast the car was moving and how the accident occurred.

“The accident took place around 10.10pm on Friday and the car was badly damaged under the impact. It appears that the vehicle was being driven at breakneck speed and the driver couldn’t control it,” a senior officer of Kolkata Police’s port division said.

A group of six boys from Roy Para off Paharpur Road in Garden Reach went for a drive on Friday night. The group had planned to have tea at a Bhowanipore stall and return home, an officer said.

Based on the statements of the injured, the police said Subham was seated next to the driver. The four others were in the rear seat.

While heading towards Majerhat along the Garden Reach flyover, the car moved towards the concrete guard wall at a very high speed, the police said. The vehicle hit the wall and overturned.

“Subham was flung out of the car. He started bleeding from the mouth. The other five were trapped inside the vehicle before the police reached and brought them out,” the officer said.

“The six were taken to SSKM Hospital. Doctors declared Subham ‘brought dead’.”

At Garden Reach’s Roy Para, Subham’s neighbours said he had dinner with his sister in the evening before going for the drive with his friends.

“The car will undergo a forensic examination and the findings will be a part of the chargesheet,” the officer said.