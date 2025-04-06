South Point Mukundapur campus work stalled for more than a year, to resume soon

Work on the Mukundapur campus of South Point school that was stalled for more than a year is expected to resume soon, a school official said.

Students will be shifted to the new campus in the 2026-27 academic session, but in

phases.

“Work on the Priyamvada Birla campus of South Point in Mukundapur is all set to resume after being stalled for some months for various reasons. We will make sure that our students shift to their new school building in the academic session 2026-27,” said Rupa Sanyal Bhattacharjee, director (academics), South Point Education Society.

Bhattacharjee, till Friday, was the principal of South Point High School, a role she held for 15 years. She started in her new role on Saturday.

Jaidev Ghosh is the new principal. Ghosh had served as the vice-principal for more than 12 years.

The director of the school, Madhu Kohli, has retired and will be an adviser to the school.

Tulika Bindra will be the new vice-principal of South Point High School.

Work on the Mukundapur campus had been stalled since February 2024. Krishna Damani, administrator and treasurer of South Point School and South Point High School, was arrested in February last year for alleged financial fraud.

“No work was done during this period. We hope it will resume soon. External construction is complete. Installation of the elevator, electrical wiring and sanitary work are left,” said an official.