South Calcutta Law College to reopen on Monday, ID cards must to enter premises

South Calcutta Law College, closed since June 30 following the alleged gang rape of a 24-year-old student on campus, will reopen on July 7.

A notice issued by the college on Friday stated that LLM classes will resume that day. It did not mention anything about LLB classes.

Only students and staff will be allowed, and they must produce college ID cards to enter, it said.

A 10-member police team will be at the college to guard the two rooms where the alleged crime took place on June 25.

Vice-principal Nayna Chatterji said in the notice posted on the college website: “After obtaining permission from the joint commissioner of police, I have been directed by the governing body to reopen South Calcutta Law College with effect from 07.07.2025 (Monday) from 8am to 2pm for the following purposes only...”

The purposes listed are that first semester students of the five-year BA LLB programme who could not fill up exam forms must come between 10am and noon on Monday with their college IDs and documents to fill up the forms. Their exams are scheduled to start on July 16. The students have been directed to contact office staff member Pallab Adhikary for queries.

LLB students in the fourth, sixth, and eighth semesters — in the second, third, and fourth years, respectively — have been asked to come on designated days to submit their internal projects.

“Only 4th semester students on 08.07.2025 (Tuesday). Only 6th semester students on 09.07.2025 (Wednesday). Only 8th semester honours and general students on 10.07.2025 (Thursday)” should come to the campus, the notice stated.

“It is further notified that LLM students are instructed to follow their class routine as usual from 08.07.2025 (Tuesday),” it said. “No students without valid official purpose shall be allowed to enter the college premises.”

All teaching and non- teaching staff will be in college from 8am to 2pm, it added.

Security measures

The notice said that guard Barun Mahali can leave the college only after checking the entire building and locking the main gate.

Somnath Mukherjee, a lawyer for the college, said: “The high court bench of Justices Soumen Sen and Smita Das De said during Thursday’s hearing that the governing body can open the college for academic purposes. After that, we sent an email to the police.”

“Kolkata Police told the college authorities on Friday that they were free to reopen the college except for two rooms — the guard’s room and the students’ union room — where the crime occurred. They are now sealed and should not be used. The college can reopen without these two rooms,” he said.

Taking lessons from the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after the rape and murder of a junior doctor last year, the police will deploy a team at the law college campus from next week.

The police team will comprise an inspector, four sub-inspectors, and five constables.

Lawyer Mukherjee said the police had told the vice-principal that no official document, including the employees’ register, should be disposed of without permission from the investigating agency.

The police sealed the guard’s room and the students’ union room on June 28, three days after the alleged gang rape.

According to the student’s statement to the police on June 26, prime accused Monojit Mishra, 31, assaulted her in the students’ union room, then beat and raped her in the guard’s room, while his alleged associates — Pramit Mukherjee, 20, and Zaib Ahmed, 19 — watched.