South Calcutta Law College gang rape: Survivor discontinues course and leaves institution

The first-year student of South Calcutta Law College who was gang-raped on the campus on June 25 has decided to leave the college because she cannot bear the “trauma” of continuing on a campus where she was subjected to “brutal torture”, her father said.

The student has informed the college authorities about her decision to discontinue.

The college authorities have given her a “no-objection certificate” so she can get admitted to a college of her choice as part of a special privilege extended to her, said Calcutta University’s authorised vice-chancellor Santa Datta De.

A first-year student requires special authorisation from the university to transfer to a different college.

“We don’t want to reveal the name of the college for her safety and honour. But as part of a special privilege extended to her, she will be allowed to take admission to another college. When she could not write the end-semester examination in July at South Calcutta Law College, it was obvious that she would not be able to continue in that college,” said Datta De.

The university allowed the student to write the end-semester examination in mid-July alone at a facility under the watch of cops.

First-year students in her batch wrote the examination at Hazra Law College.

A former student leader who returned to South Calcutta Law College as a casual employee, two students and a security guard have been charged with the gang rape.

“The name of Monojit Mishra, who (allegedly) committed the offence, is still written on the college walls. The college has yet to whitewash the name of the prime offender. If my daughter enters the campus, she will find the name of Mishra adorning its walls. What could be more traumatic?” the father asked.

“Even if the college whitewashes the wall later, the scar that the horrifying incident has left on her mind will not go away easily. She underwent brutal torture. They could not protect my daughter. So she has decided to leave the college,” said the father.

One of the graffiti in college says: “Monojit Dada is in our hearts. (Team MM).”

On Thursday, the traumatised girl’s father said: “She wants to continue her studies and become a lawyer. What she went through at the college continues to haunt her.”