Slow start for Cambodia flight service, new services from Calcutta face headwinds

A direct flight to Cambodia from Calcutta, scheduled to start on Wednesday, has few takers so far, while the one to Guangzhou in China, which had huge demand until last week, is seeing a drop after the Delhi-Guangzhou flight resumed from Monday.

IndiGo airline is operating all three flights.

The airline had announced the launch of the flight between Calcutta and Siem Reap, Cambodia, from November 13. IndiGo will operate these flights three times a week using its Airbus A320neo aircraft.

“This makes IndiGo the first Indian carrier to offer direct connectivity between the two countries, as the airline further enhances its network in Southeast Asia,” the airline said in a statement.

However, sources said the demand for seats on the upcoming week for the Cambodia flight is low. The average round-trip fare is around ₹20,000, said the sources.

“It is difficult to create demand for only Cambodia, even though now tourists are looking for new destinations in Southeast Asia. There will be more takers if it can be sold with Vietnam, which is connected by road and rail to Cambodia,” said Anil Punjabi of Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI).

The direct flight to Guangzhou, relaunched in October, had been experiencing very high demand till last week, but now it is dipping, said sources.

IndiGo has launched a direct flight from Delhi to the Cantonese city from Monday.

“Many passengers, mostly traders, were taking a connecting flight from Delhi to Calcutta and then going onwards to Guangzhou. The Delhi-Guangzhou direct flight will eat into that passenger flow,” said a source.

Additionally, the Cantonese fair, which had drawn a large number of passengers, has also ended. The 138th Canton Fair, held in phases from October 23 to 27 and October 31 to November 4, is a major draw.

The round-trip fare between Calcutta and Guangzhou had increased to ₹70,000 in the last week of October and the first week of November. Now, it has dipped to around ₹30,000, sources said.

“The demand for the Guangzhou flight will be there for traders’ movement and also its proximity to Hong Kong and Macao,” said Punjabi.

City businessman Hitesh Ahuja is taking the flight to Guangzhou on Tuesday for a five-day business trip.

“After staying in Guangzhou, I plan to go to Macao on a high-speed train, which will take an hour,” said Ahuja, who deals in fashion accessories.