Slain junior doctor’s mother injured in ‘lathi-charge’ near Park Street crossing

The mother of the slain junior doctor was injured in an alleged police lathi-charge near the Park Street crossing on Saturday afternoon and taken to hospital with head injuries.

Television images showed swelling on the right side of her forehead.

“Many police personnel beat me up. They pinned me to the ground and hit me on the head. The police broke my shankha (white bangles worn by married Hindu women). There are many bruises on my hands,” she told journalists.

She was taken to Medica Superspecialty Hospital off EM Bypass. In a bulletin issued late on Saturday, the hospital said: “52-year-old lady presented to ER at 3.35pm with alleged history of sustained injury with a bruise on her forehead. She was found to be alert, awake and oriented on presentation. On examination... her vitals were found to be stable & has been advised conservative treatment at home.”

The doctor’s parents were part of a march to Nabanna, not held under any apolitical banner, but attended by state BJP leaders led by the leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, who later visited the hospital.

Tapas Pramanik, a doctor at RG Kar hospital who was with the parents, said she complained of nausea after the injury. “Since she complained of nausea, I suggested that she be taken to a hospital. She underwent a CT scan,” he said.

Asfakulla Naiya and Debashis Halder, key figures in last year’s protests, also visited her at the hospital.

A police officer said the crowd began moving towards the Park Street-Chowringhee Road crossing from Esplanade when police attempted to stop them. As protesters tried to break through barricades, the police launched a lathi-charge.