SIT raids arrested ex-Kolkata Municipal Corporation official's house in warehouse collapse probe

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the collapse of the warehouse that was under construction in Kolkata on Sunday conducted a search at the Howrah residence of arrested former Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) official Kalicharan Bandyopadhyay, officials said.

Bandyopadhyay, a former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to ex-Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim, was arrested by the SIT on Thursday in connection with the case, they said.

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Investigators took Bandyopadhyay, popularly known as 'Kali', to his residence in Howrah to carry out a search as part of the ongoing probe, they added.

The SIT was looking for construction-related documents and evidence of alleged financial transactions linked to the illegal sanctioning of building plans, officials said.

The unfinished warehouse on Transport Depot Road in the city's Taratala area collapsed on Wednesday, claiming 16 lives. Five people were arrested in connection with the incident, including Bandyopadhyay.

On Friday, a court remanded Bandyopadhyay to police custody till July 4.