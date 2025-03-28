Shift in New Town namaz venue

Next week, Id namaz will be read at the BF Block football ground in New Town. The news was shared by members of Secular Forum of New Town. The newly formed trust had organised an iftar recently at the community hall of Balaka Abasan in Action Area 1, in association with Newtown Citizens Welfare Fraternity.

“We have got permission at the venue this year for namaz on both Id-ul-Fitr and Bakri Id (Id-ul-Zoha),” said Syed Humayun Siraj, convenor of the trust. The ground is behind New Town police station.

According to sources, the organisers had sought to hold namaz at the New Town fair ground but the NKDA allowed it at a different venue. “We had asked for the fairground as last year it was held there. The year before, in 2023, when the initiative was taken for the first time, we were given the air-conditioned NKDA community hall. The second namaz of the year was held at a ground beside Axis Mall,” recalled Yasmin Rehman, who is a founder-member of both the fraternity and the forum.

Prayers being offered at the iftar gathering in Salt Lake

“There is no prayer hall in New Town. It would be nice to get some space for Islamic activities,” pointed out forum president Mosaraf Dafadar, a retired government civil engineer who is a resident of DC Block.

The iftar gathering drew over 200 people. “Last year, we had about 175. So that’s a growth. And a quarter comprises women and children. We did not have too many women joining earlier,” said Siraj.

Among the first-timers at the iftar was 81-year-old Zakira Bibi. The lady from Bolpur, who was visiting her daughter Tahamina Begum of DA Block, was impressed by the Ramzan atmosphere at the venue. “There were 22 members in our family, including my cousins. So I never felt the urge to come out to offer namaz in the open,” she said.

At sunset, people sat down to break the day-long fast.

Sudeshna Banerjee

Iftar in Salt Lake

Over 300 devotees gathered for the iftar celebrated by Harmony Association of Salt Lake City. The meet took place on March 23 at the state Minorities Development and Finance Corporation premises in DD Block.

Established in 1990, the Harmony Association has made the iftar gathering a tradition, bringing together people from diverse backgrounds to celebrate the holy month of Ramzan.

The evening began with namaz, and then the fast was broken. Guests were offered fruits like dates, a traditional iftar starter to break the fast. The hall transitioned into a lively celebration of food, culture, and camaraderie. Devotees greeted old friends and made new ones.

“Iftar is a time to come together, reflect, and share the blessings of the month of Ramadan,” said Sabyasachi Dutta, chairman of the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, who was also present. “Meets like this highlight the strength of our community and the spirit of solidarity we hold dear. I am glad to be here today.”

Over 100 women participated, including a group of elderly women who reminisced about past iftars they had attended together. Children too eagerly waiting to have the meal, along with parents and grandparents.

“This gathering is special to me, and I come here every year. My father was the president of this organisation when it started in the 90s,” said Samina Khan, a research supervisor at a university. “Also, as an academic, I value events that bring together people from diverse backgrounds to share experiences, learn from each other, and build meaningful connections.”

Mir Golam Nabi, secretary of the association, reflected on the iftar tradition and how wonderful it was for people to come together.

Haji Monirul Molla, former president and a resident of FD Block, said iftar was a symbol of the harmony that existed within the community.

“Our association is committed to the welfare of the community and hosting this event is a way to celebrate our shared values,” added current president Syed Nasir Uddin.

Srijita Talukdar