Shift from online carts to chaotic markets; malls packed with shoppers on last Sunday before Puja

Festive shopping reached its peak on the last Sunday before Durga Puja.

The markets and malls were teeming with people throughout the day. Most stores opened early and closed late. There was a high demand for more than just clothing. From kaftans to small decorative items, handbags to timepieces, everything was sold at a brisk pace.

Rain played spoilsport for Puja shopping for much of Saturday. Sunday was cloudy, but the showers stayed away till the evening. Shoppers made the most of it. Many started early because they feared rain later in the day. As a result, most shopping hubs were crowded before the afternoon. The crowd kept swelling as the day progressed.

Under the canopy of decorative lights, the festive spirit was palpable.

Surya Chattaraj, a resident of Garia, was one of the early movers. He had come to Gariahat with his wife and 13-year-old son. Around 2.30pm, the family had three shopping bags from the Gariahat outlet of a garment store chain known for affordable fashion.

“We are far from done,” quipped Chattaraj, who works with a private bank. “These days, online shopping is the most popular and easiest option. We also buy stuff online. But for Durga Puja, a physical visit to Gariahat is mandatory. The chance to touch and feel new clothes is special, as are the bargaining bouts with the sellers,” said Chattaraj.

Traders were too busy to speak. “The surge in e-commerce platforms has hit us hard. They have all but killed regional markets. Durga Puja is one of the few occasions that puts a smile on the face of traders,” said Debraj Ghosh, general secretary of the Gariahat Indira Hawkers’ Union.

Bikash Saha, owner of Utsav, a two-storeyed apparel store on Rashbehari Avenue near the Gariahat intersection, said they had opened at 9.30am, an hour before the usual time. By 1pm, the store, which sells clothes for women and children, had already sold over 25 sets. “We have hired eight people temporarily to manage the Puja rush,” said Saha, who already employs around a dozen people.

City Centre 1 in Salt Lake was buzzing in the afternoon.

Sayandip Roy, 25, came with his friend Susama Dutta, 30, from Rajarhat. Both work in the state health department.

“Today is Mahalaya. Durga Puja is knocking on the doors; we didn’t want to miss the buzz outside,” said Dutta, who was carrying two shopping bags.

The visitors also flocked for selfies with the Durga idol installed at the entrance.

Around 4.30pm, the long queue of cars on Prince Anwar Shah Road had a ripple effect on vehicular movement on the bylanes of Jodhpur Park. The majority of the vehicles were headed to South City Mall.

Inside, almost every store was busy. The cash counters on the first-floor outlet of a department store chain had long queues.

Kaushik Debnath, manager of the store of a women’s ethnic wear brand, said the store opened around 11am. “By 11.30am, it was full. That is how it stayed for most of the day,” he said.

The manager of another hypermarket indicated that perfumes and accessories, such as sunglasses, were in demand along with apparel.

Anamika Nanda, 34, a consultant with a top global accounting firm, was taking pictures of the idol at the atrium of the mall. The Baghajatin resident had come with Triparna Roychowdhury, a friend who now lives in Bengaluru, where she works as an analyst with an information technology company.

Roychowdhury was in town for Durga Puja.

“We met after a long time. A movie and a meal outside are lined up for today. Durga Puja in Calcutta is special, more so for people like us who don’t live here,” said Roychowdhury.

“As we head into the final weekend before Puja, South City Mall has witnessed record-breaking footfall and sales, setting the tone for an extraordinary festive season,” said Amit Kumar, executive director, South City Mall.

Acropolis Mall was also crowded throughout the day.

“With last-minute Puja shoppers and moviegoers, we expect heavy footfall in the coming days leading up to Puja, as well as next weekend,” said Subhadip Basu, corporate general manager, retail and hospitality, Merlin Group, the developers of the mall.

Around 6pm, New Market looked like a sea of people. It was tough to find an inch of open space. The surge in shoppers led to a boom in the footfall at eateries.

An employee at Aminia, the Mughlai restaurant, said over 8,000 plates of mutton biryani had been sold till the evening, compared to around 500 on any given Sunday.