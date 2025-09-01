Senior citizen falls from roof of home on Moore Avenue at Regent Park and dies

A 73-year-old man fell from the roof of his house on Moore Avenue at Regent Park in Calcutta, around 7.15am on Saturday.

Mohan Bhagat was found lying unconscious on the premises of the building adjoining his house.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police took him to MR Bangur Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The police said no suicide note was found on him, whose family members said he had been ailing for some time.

A case of unnatural death has been registered with the Regent Park police station.

Found dead

A 40-year-old man was found lying in a ground-floor room of a three-storey residential building on Kakulia Road in Calcuttta on Saturday.

Subhendu Das Gupta, a resident of Haltu in south Calcutta, was taken to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

No suicide note was found on him, police said.