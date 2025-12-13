‘Drunk’ cop leaves revolver and other service items outside BJP leader's house, suspended

A police constable posted outside the Narkeldanga home of slain BJP leader Avijit Sarkar’s family to protect his brother, a key witness in the murder case, has been suspended after allegedly leaving his service revolver, body camera and uniform unattended outside the house on Thursday night.

The family refused to return the items when other policemen arrived later that night to collect them. They alleged that the constable, Subrata Mullick of Narkeldanga police station, had abandoned his belongings because he was drunk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kolkata Police suspended Mullick on Friday and initiated a departmental inquiry. “He has been suspended. An inquiry has been started under an officer of the rank of assistant commissioner of police. Departmental action will be taken on its basis,” said Gaurav Lal, deputy commissioner of the eastern suburban division.

Mullick was one of four cops posted outside the Sarkar home, along with two CRPF personnel.

The security detail was deployed on December 6 following allegations that Avijit Sarkar’s brother Biswajit — a key witness in Avijit’s murder case being probed by the CBI — had been receiving threats.

Avijit was killed in post-poll violence in 2021.

The central agency has filed a chargesheet naming a former officer in charge of Narkeldanga police station, the earlier investigating officer, a homeguard, local Trinamool Congress MLA Paresh Pal and two councillors among the accused.

When Mullick’s colleagues attempted to retrieve the revolver and other belongings on Thursday night, Biswajit refused to hand them over. He demanded the presence of the officer in charge of Narkeldanga police station, journalists and a representative from the office of the deputy commissioner before doing so.

On Friday afternoon, the family reiterated their stance, saying they would release the items only against a written document. The handover was completed on Friday evening when police personnel returned to collect the items. Biswajit filmed the process on his mobile phone.

Senior officers, speaking anonymously, said the incident (Mullick’s conduct) was “uncalled for”.

“This sets a very bad example. This should not have happened,” said an officer of the rank of joint commissioner of police.

Another constable was deployed at the Sarkars’ home on Friday to replace Mullick.