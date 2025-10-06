Schools hail provisional timetable, CBSE board exam dates well in advance aids planning

The CBSE’s tentative timetable for Classes X and XII, released in September, is reportedly helping schools enhance their academic planning, said principals from various institutions.

Since the two-board exams for Class X will commence in 2026, the provisional date sheet will give schools an idea of how to chalk out their academic calendar, said a principal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the exams within the span of February 17 to July 15, 2026, stated a circular issued on September 24.

“In 2026, approximately 45 lakh candidates are expected to appear in 204 subjects across Classes X and XII from India and 26 countries abroad. Besides the conduct of examinations, several other activities such as practical, evaluation and post result processes will be undertaken to ensure timely declaration of results,” said the board circular.

To facilitate effective planning and execution of responsibilities by all stakeholders, the CBSE has decided to “release tentative date sheets for the board exam in Classes X and XII and the second board exam in Class X, the circular said.

“This is the first time there will be a second board exam in Class X, and an early announcement of the tentative dates would help us plan our academic calendar,” said Joyoti Chaudhuri, principal, Delhi Public School Ruby Park.

Usually, the final timetable is announced by December, principals said.

Also, May is the time for summer vacation in Bengal, and teachers plan their

leave during this period, said a principal.

The CBSE circular has stated that “schools can align their academic and administrative activities, including deployment of teachers for examination and evaluation duties”.

“Teachers can plan their personal schedules.... with greater clarity....Students can prepare structured study plans to enhance their performance,” the circular said.

“There is a lot of apprehension among students, parents and teachers since it is the first time the Class X board exam will be held twice. An early announcement will help us plan...,” said Madhumita Sengupta, principal, BDM International.

According to the tentative date sheet, the Class X and Class XII exams will start on February 17. Class X will continue till March 9 and Class XII till April 9.

The Class X second board exam will be in the second half of May, according to the tentative date sheet. “Please note that these are tentative,” the board has said.

Schools are also reviewing the tentative timetable to identify any subject overlaps for students.

“There could be a possibility of two subjects for a particular student falling on the same day. We have checked the tentative date sheet for such a clash and found none,” said Arun Dasgupta, principal, Bhavan’s Gangabux Kanoria Vidyamandir.

Satabdi Bhattacharjee, principal, The Newtown School, said they would be in a better position to plan out the doubt-clearing session with the students.