School job scam: Former education minister Partha Chatterjee’s son-in-law turns approver

Former state education minister Partha Chatterjee’s son-in-law Kalyanmay Bhattacharya, a co-accused in the alleged teacher recruitment scam in government-aided schools, recorded his statement before a magistrate last week.

Bhattacharya had earlier wanted to be an approver in the case and the court accepted his prayer, sources in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said.

This would mean Bhattacharya, who has been accused of money laundering, would share with the investigating agency how the alleged proceeds of crime were siphoned off, sources said.

Many ED officers said this may have a direct impact on the course of the proceedings against the former minister.

By becoming an “approver”, an accused becomes a prosecution witness who testifies on behalf of the prosecution instead of defending himself or the fellow accused.

“The first step of becoming an approver is the admission of your involvement in or knowledge about the crime,” said a senior lawyer of the ED.

Bhattacharya decided to become an approver after the central agency submitted its fifth supplementary chargesheet in the case naming him as one of the prime accused for his alleged involvement in money laundering with his father-in-law.

“Till now, what we have got is that he (Bhattacharya) played a significant role in Chatterjee’s money laundering scheme, acting as a key facilitator and beneficiary. He was involved in managing funds, creating and operating shell companies, and acquiring assets using the proceeds of crime generated through Chatterjee’s involvement in the illegal appointment of school staff,” an ED officer said.

Another officer said he was appointed as a director in various shell companies allegedly controlled by Chatterjee.

ED officers said Bhattacharya served as a trustee for Babli Chatterjee Memorial Trust, named after Chatterjee’s late wife, which was allegedly used for money laundering.

“Chatterjee incorporated this trust in which his daughter, Sohini, was made the chairman and Bhattacharya was one of the trustees. This trust was formed to create a veterinary clinic in Patuli,” said an officer.

“He (Bhattacharya) admitted that Partha Chatterjee gave money in cash to different persons from whom he took the money back through different cheques which were deposited in the account of M/s Babli Chatterjee Memorial Trust. Chatterjee provided ₹1,17,75,910 in cash, routed through various individuals’ cheques and deposited in the trust’s bank account to purchase 18 cottah of land for ₹30 lakh in July 2019.”

The central agency said they have collected more evidence against Bhattacharya’s alleged involvement in receiving the proceeds of crime obtained by his father-in-law through multiple shell companies.