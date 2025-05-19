Saroj Ghose, a pioneering science communicator and museum expert, passes away at 89

Saroj Ghose, a pioneering science communicator and instrumental behind the science museum movement in India, breathed his last on Saturday. He was 89.

“It is with profound sorrow that the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) announces the sad demise of Saroj Ghose, an iconic figure in India’s science communication landscape and a pioneering force behind the science museum movement in the country. Ghose breathed his last on 17th May 2025 at 11.35am Pacific Time in Seattle, USA, at the age of 89. As per his wishes, his mortal remains are being donated to Washington University for scientific research. This was shared by his family members,” the NCSM said.

Ghose was the founding director general of NCSM and served in that capacity from 1979 to 1997. He is fondly remembered as the architect of India’s network of science centres and museums.

Ghose is the recipient of the Padma Bhushan (2007), and the Padma Shri (1989). He also served as the president of the International Council of Museums (ICOM) in Paris. He was one of the founding fathers of NCSM and played a crucial role in designing landmark institutions such as the Science City in Calcutta, the National Science Centre in New Delhi, and the Nehru Science Centre in Mumbai.

Ghose graduated from Jadavpur University in Electrical and Communication Engineering. In 1958, Ghose joined the then-upcoming Birla Industrial and Technological Museum (BITM) as a technical officer. BITM opened in 1959.

In 1965, Ghose took charge of BITM. In the early 1970s, Ghose went to the US for higher studies. He earned an M.S. degree in control engineering from Harvard University and was engaged with research in the history of science and technology at the Smithsonian Institution, Washington DC.

“Working with Dr Ghose was inspirational, motivational and enjoyable. He was a leader par excellence, a visionary and committed professional who always thinks a step ahead. The concept of participatory science centres, mobile science exhibition units, outdoor science parks and the self-sustaining science city concept will be his legacy,” said G.S. Rautela, former director-general, NCSM.