Salt Lake stadium security under fire as Parth Jindal claims firecracker strikes him during ISL final

Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s triumphant ISL Cup win on Saturday was marred by a controversy as Bengaluru FC owner Parth Jindal claimed he was struck by a firecracker while cheering from the stands during the final at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Jindal, a familiar figure in Indian football circles and a regular in the Bengaluru FC dugout, vented his anger on X, questioning the state of security.

“Have just been hit with a firecracker at the stadium while I’m cheering for my boys Bengaluru FC. Is this the security we can expect in an ISL final in Kolkata?” he posted.

The incident added a bitter aftertaste to what was otherwise a historic night for Mohun Bagan. The Kolkata giants completed an ISL double — becoming only the second team in league history to win both the League Winners’ Shield and the ISL Cup in the same season, following Mumbai City FC’s 2020–21 campaign.

Bengaluru FC looked to have seized the momentum early in the second half when a defensive mishap saw Mohun Bagan’s Alberto Rodríguez accidentally turn the ball into their own net.

But the Mariners responded with characteristic grit as Jason Cummings slotted home a penalty in the 72nd minute to bring things level.

With the match stretched into extra time, it was Jamie Maclaren who broke the deadlock, sending the green-and-maroon faithful into a frenzy with his 96th-minute strike. The 2-1 win sealed the title and a season to remember for the Mariners.

The night, though, will also be remembered for all the wrong reasons: a flare in the crowd, an angry club owner, and fresh questions over fan safety in one of India’s biggest football arenas.