Sacked teachers mull high court plea to stay hiring process set to begin from June 16

The sacked teachers are planning to file a petition in the high court on Monday, seeking a stay on the start of the recruitment process to appoint teachers from June 16.

They said since the school service commission is committed to starting to receive the application forms on June 16, disregarding their objections, they have decided to take legal recourse.

Calcutta High Court last week declined to stay the process, though a wait-listed candidate approached the court against the commencement of the recruitment process.

The number of teachers on hunger strike to protest the commencement of the process has increased to 10 from five.

“We contend that since the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear petitions in July seeking review of the sack order, why is the SSC proceeding with the process?” said protester Mehboob Mandal.

An SSC official said they told a teacher delegation on Thursday that they have started the process following the apex court’s modified April 17 order.