Ruby General Hospital marks 30 years of service with major healthcare milestones and community initiatives

Ruby General Hospital, Eastern India’s first NRI hospital, will be celebrating its 30th anniversary on 25th April.

The hospital, inaugurated in 1995, by the then Hon’ble chief minister Jyoti Basu, has grown into one of the region’s premier healthcare institutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cardiac Surgery Unit and the Mother Teresa Ward were inaugurated later that year, on October 27, by Mother Teresa herself.

Sourced by The Telegraph

Dr Kamal K Dutta, founder chairman, reiterated the hospital’s vision to become a 500-bedded multispecialty hospital and Cancer Centre by 2025.

Over the years, Ruby General Hospital has remained steadfast in its mission to provide quality care at an affordable cost.

In a significant endorsement of its standards, Ruby has been selected by Newsweek Magazine, USA as one of the top 50 best hospitals in India for five consecutive years, from 2021 to 2025—the only hospital in Eastern India to earn this distinction.

A major highlight of the anniversary is the continued expansion of the Ruby Cancer Centre, which has been serving patients across Eastern India for the last ten years.

The Cancer Centre was further bolstered with the recent inauguration of the second state-of-the-art radiotherapy machine, the "Varian TrueBeam", by chief guest Sister Michael from the Missionaries of Charity and Vivek Maharaj from Adyapeath Dakshineswar, alongside Ruby Dutta.

The TrueBeam Linear Accelerator Machine, Version 3.0, features advanced tumor mapping and the Eclipse Version 18 planning system, offering targeted radiation therapy with precision and ease.

Dr Dutta also announced a significant upcoming addition: Kolkata’s first "Digital PET Scan", set to launch in June 2025.

This advanced diagnostic tool will drastically cut scan times from 30 minutes to just 5 minutes while exposing patients to only one-third the typical radiation dose.

Enhanced image clarity will further aid in early and accurate cancer detection.

With these two cutting-edge technologies, Ruby Cancer Centre aims to position itself as the foremost cancer care facility in Eastern India.

To commemorate its 30-year milestone, Ruby General Hospital is unveiling a year-long series of initiatives aimed at social welfare and preventive healthcare.

A "free Mental Wellness Clinic" is being launched today, open to all segments and age groups of society.

Consultations can be booked via the Ruby 24x7 Mobile App, ensuring accessibility for all.

In a touching outreach effort, Ruby General Hospital has pledged to provide "annual health check-ups and emergency medical care" for 850 destitute and orphan children from the Adyapeath Ashram.

Additionally, the hospital will work closely with the Missionaries of Charity to conduct "regular cancer screening sessions" at various homes for the abandoned, children, the sick and dying, and physically and mentally challenged women.

Ruby Cancer Care and Research Foundation continues to lead awareness programs and camps, promoting the message that early cancer detection saves lives, reduces treatment intensity and cost, and improves patient outcomes.

Another key focus is on the prevention of lifestyle diseases.

Ruby General Hospital will conduct "30,000 preventive examinations" to detect diabetes and hypertension.

A newly introduced ‘Be Healthy’ kiosk in the outpatient department will offer free blood pressure and blood sugar checks daily between 10 AM and 6 PM.

These initiatives, Dr Dutta emphasized, are not just celebrations but a rededication to the hospital’s founding mission—delivering world-class healthcare and extending its reach to the most vulnerable.