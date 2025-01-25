Ringer’s lactate death: Doctors at Midnapore Medical College and Hospital face CID questions

The CID on Friday questioned two senior doctors at Midnapore Medical College and Hospital who are among the dozen suspended for alleged negligence resulting in the death of a young woman and serious complications suffered by four others after childbirth.

Dilip Kumar Pal and Himadri Nayek, assistant professors at the medical college, were questioned for several hours, officers in the investigating agency said.

Five women took ill after undergoing a C-section, which was performed between late on January 8 and early on January 9 at the hospital.

One of them, Mamoni Ruidas, gave birth to a boy on January 8 and passed away two days later after developing complications.

Of the four others, three had to be shifted to SSKM Hospital as their condition worsened. One of them has been discharged and two others are still being treated.

While announcing the suspension of the 12 doctors, including six postgraduate trainees, chief minister Mamata Banerjee had said Pal had “performed three surgeries at Balichak in Debra” when the C-section on the five women was performed by juniors.

Sources in the CID said the two doctors were summoned earlier this week as accused in the case.

During the questioning at Bhabani Bhavan on Friday, they were asked about the duties assigned to them on January 8 as senior doctors, how long they were present at the medical college that day and why they were not on the campus when the procedure on the five women was performed.

“The two doctors were supposed to be in the operating theatre when the C-section was performed. But they were allegedly not present,” said a senior CID officer.

“Dilip Kumar Pal and Himadri Nayek are among those against whom an FIR has been drawn up. The questioning was part of the probe. The doctors’ statements were recorded.”