RG Kar rape-murder trial set to end today: Wait for submissions by defence team

Saturday is likely to be the last day of the trial in the RG Kar rape-and-murder case and the verdict may be announced on the next date, which has yet to be announced.

In its final submission on Thursday, the CBI demanded the “highest punishment” for Sanjay Roy — the lone accused charge-sheeted for the rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

The lawyers representing Roy are likely to present their final arguments before the court on Saturday.

Sources said if the prosecution so feels, it can respond to the defence's arguments. “The court has ordered an expeditious trial. Chances are all the submissions are likely to be over by Saturday,” said a source in the court.

The trial started on November 11, three months after the rape and murder that shook the nation.

The trial is likely to be concluded within two months and seven days.

Usually, it takes several months, if not years, to conclude a trial. However, this case was fast-tracked and the hearing was held on a daily basis.

Although the CBI had arrested Sandip Ghosh, during whose tenure as the RG Kar principal the young doctor was raped and murdered, and the then officer-in-charge of Tala police station in connection with the crime, they were granted bail as no chargesheet was filed against them within 90 days of their arrest.

The CBI can submit a supplementary chargesheet against the former principal, the police officer or others.

Roy has been charged with rape and murder. The charges, if proven, could lead to the death penalty.

If convicted, Roy can challenge the verdict in a higher court.

As many as 50 people were brought by the prosecution to depose before the Sealdah court. They were examined and cross-examined by the defence, led by Saurav Banerjee and Kabita Sarkar, during the in-camera trial.

Only the CBI lawyers, investigators and the defence counsel were allowed to attend the trial. The accused was either brought to the court or presented before the court virtually.