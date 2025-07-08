RG Kar rape and murder: Sealdah Court summons former college principal and Tala OC

The Sealdah court on Monday ordered former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh and former Tala police station officer-in-charge Abhijit Mondal to appear in court on Tuesday.

The court wants their opinion on a petition by lawyers representing the slain doctor’s parents, who have sought permission to visit the hospital crime scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

A team of lawyers led by advocate Phiroze Edulji had earlier moved Calcutta High Court for permission to visit the seminar hall in the hospital’s emergency building, where the junior doctor was raped and murdered in August last year.

The high court sought the opinion of the CBI, which had probed the case.

While the CBI had no objection, the state counsel questioned the purpose of the visit since the court is yet to decide on a possible “further investigation” into the rape and murder.

The high court declined to give its opinion on the matter and directed the parents to approach the Sealdah court, where the trial was held.

So far, only one person — Sanjay Roy — has been convicted.

Ghosh and Mondal were arrested by the CBI but later granted bail after the agency failed to file a chargesheet within 90 days.

On Monday, the Sealdah court instructed court official Binoy Shaw to communicate to Ghosh and Mandal to be present before the court.