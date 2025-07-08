Class X student found hanging, teenager was undergoing depression treatment: Cops

The body of a 16-year-old student of class X was found hanging at his home early on Monday, police said. The teenager, according to the cops, was undergoing treatment for depression.

Sources said the incident happened hours before he was to appear for an examination at the school on Monday.

Police suspect it was a case of suicide.

The boy was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room with the help of a sari around 5am. He was brought down by his family members and rushed to SSKM Hospital, where he was declared dead.

An unnatural death case has been registered with Kalighat police station. The police said they did not find any suicide note in the house on Mukherjee Para Lane in Kalighat.

“The boy's family members informed us that he was undergoing counselling at NRS Medical College and Hospital after he started to show depressive behaviour,” said an officer of Kalighat police station.

This newspaper contacted his school, but the officials declined to comment.

Police said they were investigating whether the boy was under any pressure that prompted him to end his life.