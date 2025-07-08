MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 08 July 2025

Class X student found hanging, teenager was undergoing depression treatment: Cops

Sources said the incident happened hours before he was to appear for an examination at the school on Monday

Our Special Correspondent Published 08.07.25, 12:55 PM
Representational image

Representational image File image

The body of a 16-year-old student of class X was found hanging at his home early on Monday, police said. The teenager, according to the cops, was undergoing treatment for depression.

Sources said the incident happened hours before he was to appear for an examination at the school on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police suspect it was a case of suicide.

The boy was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room with the help of a sari around 5am. He was brought down by his family members and rushed to SSKM Hospital, where he was declared dead.

An unnatural death case has been registered with Kalighat police station. The police said they did not find any suicide note in the house on Mukherjee Para Lane in Kalighat.

“The boy's family members informed us that he was undergoing counselling at NRS Medical College and Hospital after he started to show depressive behaviour,” said an officer of Kalighat police station.

This newspaper contacted his school, but the officials declined to comment.

Police said they were investigating whether the boy was under any pressure that prompted him to end his life.

RELATED TOPICS

Depression Medical Treatment Teenage Boy School Student Unnatural Death
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump says 'US close to making trade deal with India' as tariff letters go out

He added that the countries were 'ripping' the US and 'were charging us tariffs at levels that nobody's ever seen before. We have some countries that were charging 200% tariffs and making it impossible to do business'
Jairam Ramesh
Quote left Quote right

When will PM Modi – once described as BJP’s trump card – break his silence?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT